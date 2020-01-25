Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,988,000 after acquiring an additional 778,230 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,231,000 after purchasing an additional 689,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 631,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 487,488 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,383,000 after purchasing an additional 314,221 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

