Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

