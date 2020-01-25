Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.58 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after buying an additional 386,734 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,963. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

