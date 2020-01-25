Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,263. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

