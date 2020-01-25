Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.56. The stock had a trading volume of 851,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

