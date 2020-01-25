Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,705 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,593,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,227. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

