Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $107.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

