Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $44.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

