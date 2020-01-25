Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.40 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

