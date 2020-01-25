Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

