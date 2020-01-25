Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after buying an additional 602,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after buying an additional 968,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after buying an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,775. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

