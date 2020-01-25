Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.