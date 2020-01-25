Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

