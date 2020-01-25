Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,647,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.58.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

