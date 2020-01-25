Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $1.57 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 5,520,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,203. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

