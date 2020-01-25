Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $184.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $145.69 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

