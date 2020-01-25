Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,146 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.83 and its 200 day moving average is $283.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

