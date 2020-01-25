Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 4,886 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.38 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

