Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 321,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.