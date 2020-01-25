Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.