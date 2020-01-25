Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

