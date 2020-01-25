Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,901 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after buying an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after acquiring an additional 355,164 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,253,000 after acquiring an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $61.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.