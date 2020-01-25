Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 7,347 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

