Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 745 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

