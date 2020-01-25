Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial comprises 2.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A. owned 1.21% of Fulton Financial worth $34,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

