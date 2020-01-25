Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $609,862.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052629 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073518 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.95 or 0.99928784 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033925 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,531,542 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

