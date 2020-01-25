FunFair Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $886,091.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. FunFair has a total market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $886,091.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Binance, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, C2CX, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.