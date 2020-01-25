Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Fusion has a market cap of $5.35 million and $1.42 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

