FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $653,387.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, HitBTC, CPDAX and Allbit. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $653,387.00 and $1,255.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin, Allbit, CPDAX, COSS, Token Store and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

