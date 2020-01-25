G.Research Downgrades Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) to Hold

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ TTPH opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.35. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

