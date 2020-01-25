Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 50,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,950,519 shares in the company, valued at C$4,185,155.70.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 80,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$13,950.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$8,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$1,890.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$13,275.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$2,320.00.

CVE GWM remained flat at $C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. Galway Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

