GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $472,923.00 and $194,436.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.05532869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.