GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0323 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $4,294.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, BitBay, Coinrail, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

