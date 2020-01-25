GAPS (GAP) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00073974 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $61.76 million and $1.02 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052861 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,407.89 or 1.00705852 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

