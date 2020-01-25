Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a market cap of $27,032.00 and $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,849,350 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

