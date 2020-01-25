Gas (GAS) Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00013224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinnest. During the last week, Gas has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $11.18 million and $2.03 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Koinex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance, Bitinka and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

