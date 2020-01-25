GCN Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $91,658.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00639307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008049 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032833 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

