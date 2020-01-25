GCN Coin (GCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $174.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $79,073.00 and $174.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00643821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007977 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035133 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

