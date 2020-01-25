Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $235.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

