General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $729,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

