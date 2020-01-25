GenesisX Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,715.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $48,715.00 and $23.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

