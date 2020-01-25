GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Hits $50,120.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market cap of $50,120.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

