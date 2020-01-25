Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 747.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Genpact worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.2% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Genpact by 2.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G. ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

