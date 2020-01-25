Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $4.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

