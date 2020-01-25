GeoCoin Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $594,056.00 and $409.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000980 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008065 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

