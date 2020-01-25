Gexan Achieves Market Cap of $66,114.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $66,114.00 and $4,668.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.01223202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00052845 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00209434 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,821,912 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,189 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

