Giant Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,924.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $79,239.00 and approximately $2,924.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.68, $7.59, $24.71 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,868,418 coins and its circulating supply is 6,868,414 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $10.42, $7.59, $33.89, $70.83, $18.98, $24.71, $13.92, $20.33, $5.63, $31.10 and $11.91. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

