Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $832,730.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CPDAX, Bibox and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.03111472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Bibox, Kryptono, Binance, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Coinnest, CPDAX, BiteBTC, Allbit, Cobinhood and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.