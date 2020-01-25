GINcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $81,757.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $81,757.00 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,390.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.01933108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.03736173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00643591 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00737836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00100831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010835 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00586916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,768 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,758 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

