GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

